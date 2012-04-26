FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Community Health Systems profit rises; raises FY outlook
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Community Health Systems profit rises; raises FY outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS from cont ops $0.91

* Q1 rev $3.3 billion vs est $3.2 billion

* Raises FY 2012 shr, rev outlook

April 26 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc’s quarterly profit rose above analysts’ estimates, boosted by a rise in admissions, and the No. 2 U.S. hospital operator raised its full-year forecast.

The company now expects full-year income from continuing operations to be between $3.85 and $4.10 per share, up from the $3.45 to $3.70 forecast earlier.

Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $3.59 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It expects net operating revenue, less provisions for bad debts, to be between $12.80 billion and $13.20 billion, against the $12.70 billion to $13.10 billion projected earlier.

Analysts were expecting a revenue of $12.92 billion.

First-quarter net income attributable to Community Health rose to $75.5 million, or 85 cents per share, compared with $61.3 million, or 67 cents per share in the same period last year.

Profit, excluding one-time items, was 91 cents per share. Analysts were looking for 85 cents per share.

Net operating revenue was up about 12 percent at $3.3 billion, slightly above analysts’ estimate of $3.2 billion. The quarter saw a 3.2 percent rise in total admissions.

Shares in the company, which operates hospitals in 29 states across the United States, were up about 3 percent at $24.76 after the bell on Thursday. They had closed at $23.98 earlier in the day on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.