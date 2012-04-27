FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vulpes gets Tudor investment in new equity funds
Funds News
April 27, 2012

Vulpes gets Tudor investment in new equity funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - A company of Tudor Group, controlled by hedge fund veteran Paul Tudor Jones, will invest in a new set of funds to be launched by Singapore-based Vulpes Investment Management.

The funds will trade global equities and will be based on algorithmic trading strategies, which follow mathematical models for investment decisions, Vulpes said in a statement on Friday, without disclosing the value of the investment by Tudor Proprietary Holdings Ltd.

Vulpes was launched last year by Stephen Diggle, co-founder of Artradis Fund Management, which was once Singapore’s biggest hedge fund managing $4.9 billion at its peak.

It currently manages about $200 million under six funds, including the Russian Opportunities Fund and the LAVA Fund.

Singapore-based Jagger Technologies developed the algorithmic trading strategies behind the new funds, Vulpes said.

