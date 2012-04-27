New Issue-KDB prices A$20 mln 2013 bond

April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)

Issue Amount A$20 million

Maturity Date May 10, 2013

Coupon 4.8 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date May 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nomura

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.