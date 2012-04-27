FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Storebrand adds 250 mln NOK to 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 27, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Storebrand adds 250 mln NOK to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Storebrand Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 28, 2019

Coupon 5.05 pct

Issue price 106.75

Payment Date May 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DnB Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.25 million

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NO0010548373

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.