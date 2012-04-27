New Issue-Storebrand adds 250 mln NOK to 2019 bond

April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Storebrand Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 28, 2019

Coupon 5.05 pct

Issue price 106.75

Payment Date May 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DnB Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.25 million

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NO0010548373

