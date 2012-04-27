New Issue-NIBC prices 300 mln euro 2013 bond

April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower NIBC Bank NV
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 11, 2013
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 353.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 444.1bp
Over the 0.25 pct Due 2013 BKO
Payment Date May 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & JP Morgn
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Dutch
