New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices $500 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
April 27, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Loan Participation Note priced on Friday.

Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance PLC

Borrower Gazprombank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 03, 2019

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 567 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 591bp

Over the 1.25 pct Due 2019 UST

Payment Date May 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & GPB FS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0779213460

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

