New Issue-ICO adds 100 mln euros to 2021 bond

April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 08, 2021

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date May 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.85 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0599993622

