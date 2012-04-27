New Issue-ICO adds 100 mln euros to 2021 bond

April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 08, 2021
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date May 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.85 billion euro
when fungible
