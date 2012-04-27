New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln SFR to 2026 bond

April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 millio Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 2, 2026

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.218

Reoffer price 99.268

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Basler KB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 230 Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0180006113

