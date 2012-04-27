New Issue-Faurecia prices 250 mln euro 2019 bond

April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Faurecia SA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 15, 2019
Coupon 8.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.974
Spread 774 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Bund
Payment Date May 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ &
Natixis
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
