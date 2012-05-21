FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-KBN adds 150 mln NOK to 2016 bond
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KBN adds 150 mln NOK to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian Crown

Maturity Date September 2, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 102.94

Payment Date June 1,2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0669838541.

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.