S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 4
June 3, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.  	
 TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea forex reserves drop most in 8 months in May 	
>Chip shaker: TSMC, Samsung to flex foundry muscle  	
>Korean, Japanese automakers post solid May sales   
  	
>Hyundai Motor America reports May sales            [nWNAB5809 ]	
>Asia inflation: S.Korea, Indonesia, Thailand       	
        	
 MARKETS  	
>S.Korea won snaps 3-wk losing streak, bonds up     	
>Seoul shares down for 3rd session                  	
	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS 	
* U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Sunday in electronic
trading after Friday's selloff, which was the biggest percentage
drop for the year for stocks. 	
*Brent crude oil prices fell for a fourth straight day on
Friday, dropping under $100 a barrel to a 16-month low, as weak
U.S. and Chinese economic data thrashed markets and sent
investors to perceived safer havens. 	
*Yields on U.S. and European debt fell to record lows on Friday
and stock markets plunged after a weak U.S. jobs report
aggravated fear of a global slump and sent investors scurrying
for safety. 	
*Seoul shares fell for a third straight session on Friday in
response to soft economic data from China and a possible
downbeat jobs report out of the United States later in the day
though bargain hunting near the end of trade pared losses. 	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS   	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
> POSCO Energy, a unit of POSCO, is considering
issuing stock worth 200 billion won($170 million) in private
placements ahead of an expected initial public offering expected
next year. Private equity funds are expected to show high
interest as the electricity supplier has shown strong business
performance in recent years, local media reported. 	
	
($1 = 1177.7000 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

