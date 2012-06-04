FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 5
June 4, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
      	
 TOP STORIES  	
>AT&T customers to preorder the Samsung Galaxy s III 	
>IAEA sees no prospect now for NKorea visit         	
>S Korea Honam buys; Titan trims runs               	
      	
 MARKETS  	
>S.Korea won slips on U.S. jobs data, bonds rise    	
>South Korea shares fall to 2-1/2 week low          	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS 	
*The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent sharp losses,
though worries about the European debt crisis and weaker U.S.
data kept investors wary of equities. 	
*Oil prices edged higher on Monday, snapping a string of four
lower closes, as a drop to multi-month lows attracted bargain
hunters and as the euro rose against the dollar on hopes that
Europe's leaders can keep the euro zone intact. 	
*The euro rallied and bonds retreated from last week's record
low yields on Monday as views increased that authorities are
seeking greater fiscal integration in the euro zone. 	
*South Korean shares ended at their lowest in two-and-a-half
weeks on Monday, just above an intraday low for the year set
during the session, as U.S. jobs data aggravated worry about a
global slowdown and sent investors fleeing risky assets.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS   	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>The number of active-matrix organic light-emitting diode units,
so-called AMOLED, for use in mobile and television displays,
produced by Samsung Mobile Display Co Ltd has
reached 200 million since the group began the production in
2007. The South Korean company accounted for 97 percent of the
AMOLED global market share in the first quarter this year, local
media reported. 	
	
($1 = 1177.7000 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
