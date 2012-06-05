SGX says securities trading falls 20 pct y/y in May

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Tuesday the daily average value of securities traded on its bourse fell 20 percent in May from a year earlier and dropped 0.5 percent from the previous month.

An average of S$1.171 billion ($909.30 million) worth of securities were traded every day last month, compared to S$1.462 billion daily a year earlier, SGX said. In April S$1.177 billion worth of securities traded every day on the bourse.

Derivatives volume rose almost 40 percent year-on-year to 6.9 million contracts, and daily average volume grew 31 percent to 320,715 contracts.

For more details click ($1 = 1.2878 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)