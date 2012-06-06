FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-CADES adds 1.5 bln euros to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse D‘amortissement De La Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 103.489

Payment Date June 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Inflation linked-french CPI

ISIN FR0011198787

Temp ISIN FR0011269695

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

