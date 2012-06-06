New Issue-CADES adds 1.5 bln euros to 2024 bond

Jun 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse D‘amortissement De La Dette Sociale
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 103.489
Payment Date June 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Inflation linked-french CPI
Temp ISIN FR0011269695
