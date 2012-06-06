New Issue-CAF adds 60 mln SFR to 2014 FRN

June 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on wednesday.
Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento SA (CAF)
Issue Amount 60 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 19, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 145bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 235 million
Swiss francs when fungible
