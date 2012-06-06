FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CAF adds 60 mln SFR to 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-CAF adds 60 mln SFR to 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on wednesday.

Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento SA (CAF)

Issue Amount 60 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 19, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 145bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 235 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0187449357

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
