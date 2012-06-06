FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Conwert Immobilien Invest prices 65 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Conwert Immobilien Invest prices 65 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Conwert Immobilien Invest

Issue Amount 65 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.936

Yield 5.765 pct

Spread 452.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 533.9bp

over the 0.5 pct 7 April 2017 OBL

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Bank International

& Unicredit Bank Austria

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A0VAL3

