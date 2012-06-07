MARKET EYE FOCUS-As India targets infrastructure, focus on costs

MUMBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - India’s latest effort to push ahead with major transport and power projects, have yielded plenty of scepticism in FX markets, although infrastructure stocks have gained.

To begin with, analysts have little faith India can revive these stalled projects, which local media have estimated at around 1.5 trillion rupees ($27.08 billion), without first addressing the bottlenecks and hurdles that had slowed development in the first place.

But even if India were to kickstart these projects, FX traders were left wondering how much of the presumed public-private partnerships would come from state coffers, and hence, how much it would risk aggravating a fiscal deficit that had been a key reason for the rupee’s recent slide to record lows.

Companies would also need cash to kickstart projects, under longstanding practice in which the private sector pays up first and later gets reimbursed from state coffers. However, with local interest rates high and offshore borrowing difficult, the source of funding would become important.

“Fresh projects would put more strain on the fiscal condition, so its rather a negative for the rupee. As for offshore funding, we need to keep a close watch on flows. Those are difficult to come, in the current environment,” said Ashtosh Raina, head of forex trading at HDFC Bank.

At 12:20 pm, the partially convertible rupee was trading at 55.16/17 per dollar, above its previous close of 55.36/37, with traders mainly citing improved risk demand globally as the reason for the gains.

Other traders said the rupee, at most, would gradually gain, but only if actual flows from overseas funding come in.

“This is not the first time they have announced such plans. The execution is slow and money takes years to come in, so little upside for the rupee likely due to this immediately,” a senior currency trader with a foreign bank said.

Still, stock investors took a sunnier view, with the sector extending an impressive rally this week after local media had reported about the government meeting a couple of days ago.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday India aims to award 9,500 kms of road projects in the fiscal year to end-March 2013. His government also plans to commission three new airports, he said.

If executed, that would help improve earnings at infrastructure stocks such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), IVRCL Ltd, and Punj Lloyd, all of which held on to recent impressive gains.

Top engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro which surged 11.7 percent over the previous three sessions, was one of the few decliners, falling as much as 1 percent on profit-taking. ($1 = 55.40 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)