MARKET PULSE: U.S. stocks on the move: Best Buy, Navistar

June 7 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move on Thursday:

** BEST BUY CO INC, $19.15, down 4 pct

The company’s founder and chairman Richard Schulze resigned from its board on Thursday and put his 20.1 percent ownership stake in play, heightening the boardroom drama surrounding the world’s largest electronics chain.

** NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, $22.92, down 19 pct

The U.S. truck and engine maker reported a second-quarter loss, hit by a hefty charge for warranty costs related to engines built in 2010 and 2011.

** MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC, $18.40, down 29 pct

The health insurer’s shares fell after it withdrew its 2012 earnings forecast citing margin pressure in a Texas Medicaid plan where the company’s costs were outstripping premium revenue.

** COMVERSE TECHNOLOGY INC, $5.71, down 6 pct

The company posted a surprise quarterly loss due to a delay in recognizing revenue, a sign that the telecom billing software maker is still seeing customers defer contracts.

** SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, $2.74, up 1 pct

** APPLE INC, $574.00, up 0.4 pct

Sprint said on Thursday that its Virgin Mobile prepaid business would start selling Apple iPhone later this month, pitching it against smaller prepaid rival Leap Wireless International.

** J.M. SMUCKER CO, $76.61, up 1 pct

Price cuts may hurt J.M. Smucker’s earnings this year but it hopes to win back customers who ditched its brands such as Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter for cheaper alternatives.

** MEN‘S WEARHOUSE INC, $29.33, down 18 pct

The clothing retailer forecast weaker profit for the second quarter on delays in corporate orders for uniforms in the UK.

** TITAN MACHINERY INC, $27.54, down 17 pct

The farm equipment retailer posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts’ expectations on higher costs.

** LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, $63.29, down 10 pct

The company said on Thursday inventories rose and sales growth in established stores would slow, sending shares of the trendy yogawear maker tumbling even as it reported another solid rise in quarterly profit.