New Issue- Svenska Handelsbanken prices 1.25 bln euros 2018 bond

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date June 14, 2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.535
Reoffer price 99.535
Yield 2.334
Spread 92 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 165.6bp
over the July 2018 4.25 pct DBR
Payment Date June 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, JP Morgan, RBS,
SGCIB & Svenska HCM
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
