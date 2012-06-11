FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DNB Boligkreditt prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond
June 11, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-DNB Boligkreditt prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Covered bond priced on Monday.

Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.611

Yield 1.935 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 106.4

bp over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date June 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, LBBW, UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law Norwegian

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered bond

programme

ISIN XS0794233865

