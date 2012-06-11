New Issue-Deutsche Bahn prices 400 mln stg 2022 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance AG
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 400 milllion Sterling
Maturity Date June 20, 2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.715
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 Gilt
Payment Date June 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Commerzbank, Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt issuance programme
