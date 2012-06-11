New Issue- GE Capital prices 1.25 bln euros 2019 bond

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower GE Capital European Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corp
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2019
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.7130
Reoffer price 99.7130
Yield 2.921
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
