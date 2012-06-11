FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- GE Capital prices 1.25 bln euros 2019 bond
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- GE Capital prices 1.25 bln euros 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower GE Capital European Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corp

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2019

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.7130

Reoffer price 99.7130

Yield 2.921

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0794230507

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
