New Issue-Suez Environnement adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Suez Environnement
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 24, 2022
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 110.480
Yield 2.903 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million
euro when fungible
