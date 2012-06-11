New Issue-Suez Environnement adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Suez Environnement

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 24, 2022

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 110.480

Yield 2.903 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011274034

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.