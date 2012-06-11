FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Suez Environnement adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Suez Environnement adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Suez Environnement

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 24, 2022

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 110.480

Yield 2.903 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011274034

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.