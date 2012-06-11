New Issue-Swire Properties prices $500 mln 2022 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Swire Properties Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 18, 2012
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.576
Reoffer price 99.576
Yield 4.428 pct
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date June 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Standard Chartered
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hongkong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
