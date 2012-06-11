New Issue-Volkswagen Leasing prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Volkswagen Leasing GMBH
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2015
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.675
Reoffer price 99.675
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 146.3
bp over the DBR
Payment Date June 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIN, DZ Bank, MUSI & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
Data supplied by International Insider.