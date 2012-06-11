New Issue-Swedbank prices 1.25 bln euro 2015 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2015
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.803
Reoffer price 99.803
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &
Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
