New Issue- Accor SA prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Accor SA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.505
Reoffer price 99.505
Yield 2.983 pct
Spread 172 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 254.6bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CACIB, HSBC, Natixis, SG CIB & UBS
Ratings BBB- (S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.