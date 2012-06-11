FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB prices 23.65 mln Ghanaian cedis 2017 bond
June 11, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- EIB prices 23.65 mln Ghanaian cedis 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

Issue Amount 23.65 million Ghanaian cedis

Maturity Date June 22, 2017

Coupon 14.65 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Zero

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme.

Payable in US dollar.

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
