New Issue-Swire Properties prices $500 mln 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Swire Properties prices $500 mln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swire Properties Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 18, 2022

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.576

Reoffer price 99.576

Yield 4.428 pct

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date June 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Standard Chartered

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hongkong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0794206465

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

