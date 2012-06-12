FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- EBN prices Dual tranche deal - Leads
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- EBN prices Dual tranche deal - Leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower EBN B.V

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 235 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 4, 2019

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.9

Reoffer price 100.15

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0185843007

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 4, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 101.198

Reoffer price 100.448

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0185843015

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.