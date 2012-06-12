New Issue- EBN prices Dual tranche deal - Leads

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower EBN B.V
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 235 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 4, 2019
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.9
Reoffer price 100.15
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 4, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 101.198
Reoffer price 100.448
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common Terms
Payment Date July 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
