New Issue-CADES adds 1.0 bln euros to 2025 bond
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 11:59 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-CADES adds 1.0 bln euros to 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse d‘Amortissement de la Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 108.147

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct October 2025 OAT

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Royal Bank of

Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 5.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011192392

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

