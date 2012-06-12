FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche Hypothekenbank prices 500 mln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Hypothekenbank prices 500 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.357

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.2bp

over the OBL 136

Payment Date June 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bayernlb, Commerzbank,

Deutsche Bank & Nordlb

Ratings Aa2(Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000DHY3566

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
