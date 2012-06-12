New Issue- Terra Boligkreditt prices 650 mln euro 2019 bond

June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Terra Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.259

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 120.5bp

Over the July 2019 DBR

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Nordea Markets,

UBS Investment Bank & Unicredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0794570944

