New Issue- K+S AG prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower K+S AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 20, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.4220
Reoffer price 99.4220
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.3bp
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date June 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, LBBW & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.