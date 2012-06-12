New Issue-EFSF prices 1.5 bln euro 2037 bond

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date April 03, 2037
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.265
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.7bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2037 DBR
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
