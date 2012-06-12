FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EFSF prices 1.5 bln euro 2037 bond
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 2:13 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EFSF prices 1.5 bln euro 2037 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 03, 2037

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.265

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.7bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2037 DBR

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0AT6

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
