New Issue-EFSF prices 1.5 bln euro 2037 bond

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 03, 2037

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.265

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.7bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2037 DBR

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0AT6

