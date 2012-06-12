New Issue-BFCM prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 21, 2017

Reoffer price 99.51

Spread 167 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 246.5bp

Over the OBL #163

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citibank, Credi Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.