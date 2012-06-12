New Issue-Nokian Tyres prices 150 mln euro 2017 bond

June 12 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nokian Tyres PLC
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.773
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Listing Helsinki
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s Domestic MTN programme
