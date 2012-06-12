New Issue-Nokian Tyres prices 150 mln euro 2017 bond

June 12 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Nokian Tyres PLC

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.773

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Listing Helsinki

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Domestic MTN programme

ISIN FI4000046370

