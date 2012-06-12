FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EDC prices $1.0 bln 2015 bond
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 4:04 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- EDC prices $1.0 bln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 15, 2015

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.949

Reoffer price 99.949

Yield 0.516 pct

Spread Minus 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Canada

