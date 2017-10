June 13 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions of a bond to be issued on June 18, 2012

Borrower Housing & Devlopment Board

Form of Debt Fixed Rate MTN’s

Issue Amount S$500 million

Coupon 1.52% pa semi-annual till 18 Jun 2019

Issue Date June 18, 2012

Maturity Date June 18, 2019

Coupon Payment Dates 18 Dec and 18 Jun

Commencing on 18 Jun 2012

Denomination S$250,000

Joint Lead Managers DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Standard

Chartered Bank and UOB