New Issue-KfW adds 1.0 bln SEK to 2022 bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 01, 2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 110.109

Reoffer price 110.109

Yield 2.82 pct

Payment Date June 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.35 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0631983235

Data supplied by International Insider.