New Issue-KfW adds 1.0 bln SEK to 2022 bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 01, 2022
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 110.109
Reoffer price 110.109
Yield 2.82 pct
Payment Date June 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.35 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
