New Issue-KfW adds 1.0 bln SEK to 2022 bond
June 13, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds 1.0 bln SEK to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 01, 2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 110.109

Reoffer price 110.109

Yield 2.82 pct

Payment Date June 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.35 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0631983235

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

