New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln euros to 2022 bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 28, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 103.732

Reoffer Yield 2.581 pct

Spread 61 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan,

Nomura & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 17.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 4.55 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0544644957

