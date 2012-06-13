New Issue- KDB prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2015 bond

June 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date June 21, 2015

Coupon 3.3 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.3 pct

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & KDB Asia

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 1000000-1000

Governing Law English

