New Issue- Banque PSA adds 25 mln SFR to 2015 bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Banque PSA Finance SA
Issue Amount 25 million swiss francs
Maturity Date September 25, 2015
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.128
Reoffer price 100.128
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 225 million Swiss francs when fungible
