New Issue- Banque PSA adds 25 mln SFR to 2015 bond
June 13, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Banque PSA adds 25 mln SFR to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Banque PSA Finance SA

Issue Amount 25 million swiss francs

Maturity Date September 25, 2015

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 100.128

Reoffer price 100.128

Payment Date June 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 225 million Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0187216012

Data supplied by International Insider.

