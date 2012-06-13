New Issue-Daimler prices 1.0 bln NOK 2016 bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 20, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 101.121
Payment Date June 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBCCM
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.375 pct Selling, M&U 0.25 pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
