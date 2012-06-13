FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Network Rail prices $1.5 bln 2015 bond
June 13, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Network Rail prices $1.5 bln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date June 22, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman sachs &

JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

RegS ISIN XS0795149342

144A ISIN US64217WAH60

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

