New Issue- KfW prices multi tranche deal - Leads

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 344.5 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date June 22, 2015
Coupon 6.66 pct
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Yield 6.67 pct
Full fees 1.80 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Tranche 2
Issue Amount A$15.5 million
Maturity Date June 21, 2016
Coupon 3.57 pct
Issue price 99.99
Reoffer price 99.99
Yield 3.573 pct
Full fees 1.30 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 85 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date June 22, 2015
Coupon 4.88 pct
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Yield 4.89 pct
Full fees 1.80 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Common Terms
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Payment Date June 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing None
Notes Launched under KfW Note programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.