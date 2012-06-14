FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW prices multi tranche deal - Leads
#Credit Markets
June 14, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- KfW prices multi tranche deal - Leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 344.5 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date June 22, 2015

Coupon 6.66 pct

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Yield 6.67 pct

Full fees 1.80 pct

Denoms (K) 10

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount A$15.5 million

Maturity Date June 21, 2016

Coupon 3.57 pct

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Yield 3.573 pct

Full fees 1.30 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0794404425

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 85 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date June 22, 2015

Coupon 4.88 pct

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Yield 4.89 pct

Full fees 1.80 pct

Denoms (K) 10

ISIN XS0794404268

* * * *

Common Terms

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing None

Notes Launched under KfW Note programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
