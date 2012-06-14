New Issue- Swisscom AG prices 500 mln SFR 2024 bond

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swisscom AG
Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 10, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.832
Payment Date July 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank &
Zuercher Kantonalbank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Six
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Governing Law Swiss
