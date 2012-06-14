FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
June 14, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Swisscom AG prices 500 mln SFR 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swisscom AG

Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 10, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.832

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank &

Zuercher Kantonalbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Six

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0188335365

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
