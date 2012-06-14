FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank prices 250 mln euro 2019 bond
June 14, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank prices 250 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 01, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.737

Reoffer price 99.737

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Suisse & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0795390318

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
