New Issue-Daimler AG prices 100 mln euro 2014 FRN

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 37bp
Issue price 99.94
Reoffer price 99.94
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 40bp
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
