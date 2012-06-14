FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Daimler prices A$100 mln 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
June 14, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Daimler prices A$100 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler AG [DAIGn.DE>

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date June 28, 2016

Coupon 4.375 pct

Yield 4.486 pct

Issue price 100.6

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities & Westpac

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.25 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under issuer ’s EMTN

programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
