New Issue-Daimler prices A$100 mln 2016 bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Daimler AG [DAIGn.DE>
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date June 28, 2016
Coupon 4.375 pct
Yield 4.486 pct
Issue price 100.6
Payment Date June 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities & Westpac
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.25 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Notes Launched under issuer ’s EMTN
programme
Data supplied by International Insider.